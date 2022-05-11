Law enforcement in the Mankato area said Wednesday they are hoping someone has information that will lead them to finding a 30-year-old woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Nyawuor Chuol, of Mankato, was last seen on the night of April 25 at a Casey's gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato in the community of Eagle Lake along the lake of the same name, but did not go inside.

Chuol, who is known in her south Sudanese community as Nyajouk, is described as Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last known to be wearing brown boots, black leggings and a pink hat, and carrying a light-colored shoulder bag.

Law enforcement has searched various bodies of water near the town of Eagle Lake. Searches by air and in the woods have been conducted by the State Patrol.

Police have yet to determine whether foul play is involved in Chuol's disappearance.

Anyone with information about Chuol's whereabouts is urged to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4800.