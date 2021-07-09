More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Colleges
Former Prior Lake standout Dawson Garcia transferring from Marquette to North Carolina
The 6-11 Garcia spent one season at Marquette, which has undergone a coaching change from Steve Wojciechowski to Shaka Smart.
The Wolves Beat
VP of performance and technology stepping down from role with Wolves
Dr. Robby Sikka helped oversee things like players' nutrition, recovery from injuries and team's COVID-19 response
Gophers
Gophers RB and former Owatonna standout Williamson medically retires
Jason Williamson, who rushed for more than 3,000 yards in high school, has battled injuries at the U.
Gophers
Plasencia ends 'pretty long run' with Gophers programs
Steve Plasencia retired as Gophers men's cross country coach and assistant track and field coach Thursday, saying the decision was unrelated to the University of Minnesota's decision to cut indoor track.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.