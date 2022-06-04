A scuba diver was found dead in Lake Minnetonka on Friday.

Authorities were dispatched to Maxwell Bay in Lake Minnetonka for the missing diver at noon Friday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. The county's Water Patrol with assistance from the DNR began using sonar equipment to search for the diver.

A diver who had been with the missing man before he disappeared finally found him about 30 feet from his last known location.

Paramedics on shore tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office is investigating. The identity and cause of death of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.