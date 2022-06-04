A scuba diver was found dead in Lake Minnetonka on Friday.
Authorities were dispatched to Maxwell Bay in Lake Minnetonka for the missing diver at noon Friday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. The county's Water Patrol with assistance from the DNR began using sonar equipment to search for the diver.
A diver who had been with the missing man before he disappeared finally found him about 30 feet from his last known location.
Paramedics on shore tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office is investigating. The identity and cause of death of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka
The identity and cause of death of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
East Metro
Lake Elmo growth rate surges to make it state's fastest-growing city
Farm fields are plowed under for houses as new arrivals set sites on area.
Traffic
Gas prices in Minnesota jump 11 cents, hit high of $4.50 a gallon
Stations in Hennepin and Ramsey counties had the lowest average prices in the metro area, with Anoka County — at $4.56 a gallon — the highest, AAA said.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
St. Cloud
Muslim leaders ask FBI to investigate body found in burnt car as hate crime
The remains of 33-year-old Musa Sabriye were found in the front seat of a car that had been fully engulfed in flames.