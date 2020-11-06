Sunday: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 4, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE LIONS

• The Lions (3-4) are depleted and coming off a 41-21 home loss to the Colts, during which the Lions’ top receiver, Kenny Golladay, exited in the third quarter with a hip injury. He reportedly isn’t expected to play Sunday.

• Detroit could also be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, although his wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative. Chase Daniel would get his sixth NFL start if Stafford isn’t cleared by Sunday morning.

• The Lions’ 22nd-ranked defense lost its top player, defensive end Trey Flowers, to injured reserve this week. Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who was traded from Dallas to Detroit last week, could be in line for an expanded role.

• Running back Adrian Peterson will suit up against the Vikings for the third time since leaving Minnesota. Peterson, 35, signed with the Lions on Sept. 6 after being let go by Washington. He has started for Detroit, but rookie D’Andre Swift has the bigger role.

PLAYER Spotlight| CB Jeff Okudah

• Okudah, the third overall pick out of Ohio State, leads all NFL rookie cornerbacks with an 89.4 passer rating when targeted through six games. He has yet to give up a touchdown in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

• Okudah has overcome a rough NFL debut in Week 2, helping the Lions surrender just one 300-yard passer through seven games. Detroit allowed eight 300-yard passing days last season.

• Lions coach Matt Patricia on Okudah: “He’s improved every week. And really part of it has been the technique and the fundamentals, things like that. But really now we’re starting to get into a little bit more awareness, a little bit more game plan-type plays, things that repeat throughout the course of the season, kind of get his vision to open up a little bit more and see a bigger part of the field.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Okudah: “He’s a tough, competitive kid. All these young guys go through, especially without the OTAs and, basically, training camp and things like that, they all go through certain phases. It’s just how quickly each one of them can adapt to the way penalties are called in the NFL, the speed of the receivers, things like that.”

COACH SPEAK | Matt Patricia

• Patricia is in his third season as Lions head coach with a 12-26-1 record (. 321) in the regular season and no playoff appearances. Patricia, a Patriots assistant from 2004-2017, has struggled to translate defensive success to Detroit.

• Only six NFL teams, including the Vikings, are allowing more points than the 29.4 averaged against the Lions. The red zone has been a problem. Detroit is allowing touchdowns on 71% of opponent red-zone possessions (26th), per Football Outsiders.

• Patricia on how the Lions offense changes if Chase Daniel replaces Matthew Stafford: “We game-plan every single week for those guys to be ready to go. I’d say the offense is really built around all the quarterbacks we have. It kind of fits what they do.”

• Patricia on whether ex-Vikings can help him game plan: “Obviously with Everson [Griffen] and [safety Jayron] Kearse, we got a couple guys familiar with their team. But you know, it’s like everything: things change, teams change, but certainly we know those guys will be excited to go back to Minnesota.”