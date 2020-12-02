Sunday: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 4, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

• The Jaguars (1-10) have the NFL’s second-worst record, ahead of only the winless Jets. Last weekend’s 10th straight loss marked a franchise-worst single-season losing streak. Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell after the 27-25 loss to the Browns.

• Last weekend, quarterback Mike Glennon made his first start since 2017, completing 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll start again Sunday in Minnesota, according to head coach Doug Marrone, despite Gardner Minshew’s recovery from a thumb injury.

• Jacksonville’s injury-thinned defense may be the worst in the NFL, allowing a league-high 6.4 yards per play. Seven Jaguars defenders are on injured reserve, including two top-10 draft picks in edge rusher Josh Allen and cornerback C.J. Henderson. They’re allowing 415.6 yards (31st) and 29.5 points (30th) per game.

• Defensive end Dawuane Smoot, a 2017 third-round pick out of Illinois, is the top pass rusher still playing this season with a team-high 2.5 sacks of Jacksonville’s league-low 11.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | RB James Robinson

• Robinson is one of just four Jaguars players, with linebacker Joe Schobert and tackles Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson, to start every game this season.

• The undrafted rookie from Illinois State – also Mike Zimmer’s alma mater, which the head coach shouted out at his news conference this week – might be the biggest surprise performer of the season. Robinson’s 890 rushing yards rank third in the NFL, trailing Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook.

• Marrone on Robinson’s 159 yards from scrimmage Sunday: “The same thing we’ve seen all year, just a very productive player. Very consistent, never becomes frustrated. Just a steady football player that’s always going to get you the positive yards, always going to give you unbelievable effort.”

• Zimmer on the Jaguars’ run game: “They’re big and physical. They pound the double teams really good. The back [Robinson] has good vision, runs hard. They use a lot of [run-pass options] and wide zones and then cut it back. The other thing is they’ll have some hardball runs in there, too. It looks to me that this offensive line loves to be physical.”

COACH SPEAK | Doug Marrone

• Marrone is in his fourth full season as Jaguars head coach with a 23-38 record (.377) in the regular season and 2-1 in one playoff appearance. Despite the 1-10 record and firing of his GM, Marrone has reportedly been told his job is secure through this season.

• Jay Gruden, who worked with Zimmer for three years with the Cincinnati Bengals, is in his first season as Marrone’s offensive coordinator. The 25th-ranked offense rebounded Sunday with Glennon, posting 375 yards without top receiver D.J. Chark (ribs). Chark was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

• Marrone on starting Glennon over Minshew: “He’s been there. He has experience. He showed that he can protect the football. He showed that he can make throws, take shots, has some accuracy.”

• Marrone on being told by ownership his job is secure: “I’ve learned this a long time ago, and I’ve always tried to live by it. It’s about the things that you can control and what you’re committed to, and the commitment I have for the players and the organization, even the fans, I’m committed to doing what I have to do in trying to get this team to win.”

ANDREW KRAMMER