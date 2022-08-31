A 76-year-old Sauk Centre man died Monday after he fell from farm machinery in an alfalfa field just north of Melrose, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Zirbes was climbing down the ladder on the side of a haymaking machine when he fell about six feet to the ground just after 4 p.m.
Zirbes was treated at the scene and then transported to Melrose Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
