JERUSALEM — Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman entered the hospital Wednesday for what state media described as ''routine examinations.''

The state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate other than to say that he would be at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He's since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom's monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.