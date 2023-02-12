GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored first in the shootout after assisting on the Wild's first goal.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender stopped both of New Jersey's shootout attempts after posting 27 saves through regulation and overtime.
3. Tomas Tatar, Devils: The winger scored twice.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal at 5-on-5 by the Wild for the first time in three games.
1 Assist by Calen Addison to give him 30 points, tying him with Filip Kuba for the most by a rookie defenseman in Wild history.
4 Shootout goals apiece for Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau this season in seven tries.
