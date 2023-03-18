STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins: The center had a goal and assist.
2. Brad Marchand, Bruins: The winger assisted on three goals.
3. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger scored and assisted on Oskar Sundqvist's goal in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Points for the Wild for the first time in 15 games.
2 Successful coach's challenges by Boston to overturn a first-period Wild goal from Matt Dumba and a second-period tally by Matt Boldy.
5 Points for Johansson over his past four contests.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Evander Kane's hat trick lifts Oilers past Kraken 6-4
Evander Kane needed just three shots to show the Edmonton Oilers can be more than just Connor McDavid. And the timing couldn't be better with the playoffs on the horizon.
Colleges
Defending champ Ohio State faces Wisconsin in women's Frozen Four championship
The Buckeyes' Sophie Jaques won the Patty Kazmaier Award on Saturday afternoon.
Twins
Neal: Baldelli has lineup options, but will it lead to a better offense for Twins?
A return to health for some and a return to form for others will help the Twins this season, but the team figures to miss Luis Arraez getting on base.
Sports
Clark: Rules changes would be smoother with player input
Union head Tony Clark claims Major League Baseball's rules changes would have gone more smoothly during spring training if player thoughts had been incorporated.
High Schools
Live: Girls state basketball. Championship Saturday at the Barn
All of our stories during the tournament are here, as well as how to watch and follow today's games on TV and the web. The championship games run all day starting at noon.