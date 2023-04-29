IMPACT PLAYER: Edward Olivares, Royals
Hit a pair of doubles, then drew a walk and scored the game-winning run in the ninth
BY THE NUMBERS
.750 Salvador Perez's career batting average (6-for-8) against Jorge López.
.143 Twins batting average this season (3-for-21) with the bases loaded.
0 Career victories vs. Kansas City for Bailey Ober, despite giving up only 12 runs in six starts.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Brewers host the Angels, try to continue home win streak
Los Angeles Angels (14-14, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-9, second in the NL Central)
Sports
Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Royals into game 4
Kansas City Royals (7-21, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-12, first in the AL Central)
Sports
Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings
The shortest player on the Edmonton Oilers roster had their biggest goal Saturday night.
Sports
Kershaw dominant over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Cardinals 1-0
Clayton Kershaw continued his dominant start to the season with seven sharp innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Saturday night.
Sports
Perdomo, Walker homer in D-backs' 11-4 win over Rockies
Geraldo Perdomo homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Christian Walker also homered among his three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Colorado Rockies to a seventh consecutive home loss, 11-4 on Saturday night.