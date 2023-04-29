IMPACT PLAYER: Edward Olivares, Royals

Hit a pair of doubles, then drew a walk and scored the game-winning run in the ninth

BY THE NUMBERS

.750 Salvador Perez's career batting average (6-for-8) against Jorge López.

.143 Twins batting average this season (3-for-21) with the bases loaded.

0 Career victories vs. Kansas City for Bailey Ober, despite giving up only 12 runs in six starts.