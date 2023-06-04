IMPACT PLAYER: Will Brennan, Cleveland
The rookie became the first major league hitter to homer off Sonny Gray this season, his two-run shot turning a deficit into a lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
0.00 Emmanuel Clase's ERA in 20 appearances against the Twins since joining Cleveland. He has 13 saves in as many opportunities.
2 Home runs by Steven Kwan this season — both of them coming against Twins relievers.
35 The Guardians' 2023 home run total after hitting two Saturday. That's still the fewest in the major leagues by 10.
3 Career home runs by Jorge Polanco (plus two doubles and a single) in nine career at-bats against Logan Allen.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Local Medcalf: Savage's removal of basketball hoops from park to fight crime is cruel and deprives youth
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Local Medcalf: Savage's removal of basketball hoops from park to fight crime is cruel and deprives youth
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Heat looking to get to the line more, while Nuggets vow to be better in Game 2
For the Miami Heat, shooting at Denver's 5,280 feet of mile-high altitude during Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn't a problem.
Sports
Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
Zach Whitecloud scored from long range with just over 13 minutes left, after Adin Hill made arguably the best save of the playoffs, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 Saturday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Twins
Twins' Joey Gallo lands on injured list because of hamstring injury
Kyle Garlick was summoned to the Twins roster for the third time this season.
Twins
Twins lose to Guardians as Gray's effectiveness wears off late
With the Twins holding a one-run lead in the seventh inning, Gabriel Arias' leadoff single was no cause for alarm — until Sonny Gray's first-pitch curveball to Will Brennan didn't break enough.
Sports
Aaron Judge homers, makes big catch in Yankees' 6-3 win over Dodgers
Aaron Judge hit his 19th homer and made an outstanding catch in the corner in right, Jake Bauers had a pair of two-run homers and Gerrit Cole stayed unbeaten with six innings of four-hit ball before leaving early in the New York Yankees' 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.