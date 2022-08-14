IMPACT PLAYER: Taylor Ward, Angels
He hit the second walkoff of his career with a two-run homer off Emilio Pagan in the 11th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
22 Consecutive plate appearances Max Kepler failed to reach base before his fifth-inning walk — the only time he has reached base since returning from a fractured oe Aug. 6.
0-for-7 Shohei Ohtani's luck at the plate against the Twins this series until his eighth-inning home run off Jhoan Duran.
2 Blown saves in three opportunities for Jorge Lopez since joining the Twins.
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings
Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.
