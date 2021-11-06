OFFENSIVE MVP: Chase Brown, Illinois

The running back set the tone for the Illini by dominating from the start, rushing nine times for 67 yards on his team's two touchdown drives. Brown, the Big Ten's third-leading rusher, finished with 150 yards on 33 carries.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Sydney Brown, Illinois

The defensive back led the Illini with nine tackles, including one sack and 1½ tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble.

BY THE NUMBERS

9:35 Time of possession for Illinois in the first quarter, when it scored its first touchdown and had 10 plays of an 11-play drive that ended with their second TD on the first play of the second quarter. The Gophers had the ball for only 5:25 in the first quarter.

1-for-7 The Gophers' third-down performance in the first half on the way to 3-for-13 for the game.

8-0 Bret Bielema's coaching record against the Gophers. He was 7-0 at Wisconsin and is 1-0 at Illinois.