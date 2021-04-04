GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center set up the tying goal before scoring the game-winner.
2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie turned aside 27 shots.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored the tying goal on the power play.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Points for Kaprizov over his past six games.
7 Power-play goals by the Wild over its past 13 games.
8 Third-period goals by Eriksson Ek this season, tied for the second-most in the NHL.
26 Blocked shots by the Wild.
Sarah McLellan
