GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center set up the tying goal before scoring the game-winner.

2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie turned aside 27 shots.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored the tying goal on the power play.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Points for Kaprizov over his past six games.

7 Power-play goals by the Wild over its past 13 games.

8 Third-period goals by Eriksson Ek this season, tied for the second-most in the NHL.

26 Blocked shots by the Wild.

Sarah McLellan