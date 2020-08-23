Game 28 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
The first baseman went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Times Kansas City’s Jorge Soler has been involved in catcher’s interference.
6 Consecutive games with an extra-base hit for Sano.
120 Times Alex Gordon has been hit with a pitch in his career.
ON DECK
The Royals will send out lefthander Kris Bubic for their last game of the season against the Twins. The Twins are planning a bullpen game, starting with righthander Matt Wisler. The Twins will be going for their fourth series win in a row.
