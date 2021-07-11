GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Luis Arraez, Twins
Went 3-for-5, including a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning, and two runs scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Outs recorded by relievers Derek Law, Danny Coulombe, Alexander Colome and Tyler Duffey without giving up a run.
6-2 The Twins' record against the Tigers this season.
4 Strikeouts for Trevor Larnach in his 0-for-5 day.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios goes for his eighth victory of the season and the Twins go for a sweep before the All-Star break arrives.
