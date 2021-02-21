For the second consecutive Saturday, the Minnetonka and Benilde-St. Margaret's girls' hockey teams showed how evenly they match up.

Minnetonka, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, and Benilde-St. Margaret's, ranked No. 5, skated to a 1-1 tie at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. On Feb. 13, Benilde-St. Margaret's edged the Skippers 1-0 at Pagel Ice Arena.

Sophomore Grace Sadura scored with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first period to give Minnetonka (7-2-2) a 1-0 lead. Red Knights sophomore Annie Juckniess tied the score 2½ minutes into the third period.

Brynn Dulac had 34 saves for the Skippers. Carly Greene had 25 saves for the Red Knights (7-2-3).

Hill-Murray 6, North St. Paul/Tartan 1: Junior Olivia Boyer scored two goals and freshman Chloe Boreen had a goal and an assist to lead the Pioneers (10-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, to their fifth consecutive victory.

Breck 2, Blake 1: Dylan Berman and Ava Lindsay scored 72 seconds apart late in the second period to help Breck, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, rally past the visiting Bears. Goalie Sarah Peterson had 40 saves for Breck. Kylie Gage's goal 90 seconds into the first period gave Blake a 1-0 lead.

Boys' basketball

St. Croix Lutheran 53, North St. Paul 46: Zach Longueville scored 27 points to lead the Crusaders, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, to a come-from-behind victory. The Crusaders (6-4) trailed 25-16 at halftime. LaRon Thomas scored 24 points to lead the Polars (2-4).

Winning streak ended: Southwest Minnesota Christian, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, had its 38-game winning streak stopped on Friday in a 60-48 loss to Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Okabena. The Eagles (9-1) were 29-0 last season.

Boys' hockey

Prior Lake 5, Rosemount 2: Juniors Sam Rice and Will Schumacher each finished with a goal and an assist in leading the Lakers (10-1-1), ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, past the visiting Irish.

Totino-Grace 5, Elk River/Zimmerman 4: The visiting Eagles built a 5-1 lead and then held on for the victory. Oliver Moore and Luke Delzer each scored two goals for the Eagles (5-2-1).

Girls' basketball

Benilde-St. Margaret's 67, South St. Paul 23: Freshman Olivia Olson's 26 points led the host Red Knights past the Packers.

Minneota 42, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38: In a matchup of unbeaten teams in Class 1A, the Vikings, ranked No. 1, held off the visiting Jaguars, ranked No. 4. It was the 28th consecutive victory for the Vikings (10-0). The Vikings won their final 18 games last season, including their first state tournament game before the event was called off because of the pandemic. The Jaguars (9-1) also reached the state tournament last season, losing in the quarterfinals.

