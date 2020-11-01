Cambridge-Isanti stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to hold on for a 35-34 victory over Chisago Lakes on Saturday.

The victory was the first of the season for the Bluejackets (1-3), who trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

The Bluejackets trailed 28-21 going into fourth quarter. Connor Braaten rushed for two touchdowns — about 4½ minutes apart — to put the Bluejackets ahead 35-28 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left.

Ashton Pearson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds remaining to pull Chisago Lakes, playing its first game of the season, within one. The Bluejackets' Adam Hamed stopped Chisago Lakes' bid for the lead.

Mahtomedi 34, South St. Paul 0: Johnny DeVore threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Hull ran for two touchdowns to lead the host Zephyrs, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A.

Andover 41, St. Francis 0: Connor Develice passed for 247 yards and a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to pace the host Huskies, No. 6 in Class 5A.

Delano 34, Big Lake 13: Adam Brown ran for two touchdowns and caught an 81-yard touchdown pass to lead the Tigers past the host Hornets.

Maple River 23, Rockford 20 [2 OT]: Landon Fox kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime to lift the host Eagles past the Rockets, tied for No. 6 in Class 3A.

Record-setter: Carter Otto rushed for four touchdowns to fuel Elk River's 52-19 victory over Buffalo on Friday and become the school's all-time leader with 46 career touchdowns.

JOEL RIPPEL