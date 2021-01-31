Cole Caufield scored two goals — on a power play and empty-netter — and had two assists as No. 13 Wisconsin beat visiting Michigan State 4-1 to sweep their series. Caufield also had two goals in the first game, which the Badgers won 6-0.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach had the other goals for Wisconsin (11-7, 9-5 Big Ten).

Cameron Rowe had 17 saves in the win. Drew DeRidder stopped 37 shots for the Spartans (6-10-2, 5-10-1).

NCHC

No. 9 Omaha 5, No. 2 North Dakota 4: Kevin Conley's power-play goal late in the third period was the winner for the host Mavericks (10-5-1). Shane Pinto had two goals for UND (13-4-1).

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 6, Miami (Ohio) 3: Cole Koepke scored two third-period goals to lead the visiting Bulldogs (10-5-2) over the RedHawks (4-12-2). Luke Loheit's goal in the third period gave UMD a 4-1 lead.

News Services