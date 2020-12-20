Senior Grant Mismash redirected a shot with 48 seconds left to break a tie as No. 4 North Dakota won 2-1 over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon in the NCHC pod at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The Fighting Hawks (6-2-1 overall and conference) got 23 saves from junior Adam Scheel and moved within a point of the first-place Bulldogs (5-2-2) in the NCHC standings with the victory.

Collin Adams' power-play goal — an NCAA-leading 11th for the team — gave UND a 1-0 lead at 13:15 of the second period. UMD answered in the third on captain Noah Cates' goal.

No. 5 MSU Mankato 1, Bemidji State 1 (SO): Lukas Sillinger of the visiting Beavers (1-3-1) scored the game's first goal at 12:06 of the first period, but 18 seconds later Reggie Lutz tied it for the Mavericks (3-1-1) and they won the shootout in the nonconference game. After a scoreless overtime, MSU Mankato's Julian Napravnik, in the fifth round, got the only shootout goal for either team. Ryan Edquist had 16 saves for the Mavericks, Zach Driscoll 40 for Bemidji State.

Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 1 (SO): Max Ellis and Nick Leivermann scored goals as the Irish (4-4-1, 3-3-1 Big Ten) won a shootout with the Spartans (2-3-2, 1-3-1) for an extra point in the conference standings. although the game will officially be a tie. Drew DeRidder had 47 saves for Michigan State, Ryan Bischel 19 for Notre Dame.

News Services