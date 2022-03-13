Bob Motzko didn't want to be too critical. The Gophers coach had just seen his team beat Penn State 3-2 in Saturday's Big Ten tournament semifinal, with Sammy Walker scoring the winning goal at 17 minutes, 21 seconds of the third period to send the Gophers to next week's championship game.

As exciting as it was, Motzko still deemed the game a "clunker." The No. 2 Gophers surrendered a 2-0 lead with an unfocused second period at 3M Arena at Mariucci, making some late heroics necessary to give them their ninth consecutive victory. They will play host to No. 4 Michigan, a 2-1 winner over Notre Dame in Saturday's other semifinal, in the Big Ten title game next Saturday.

The Gophers (24-11) took a 2-0 lead on a first-period goal by Ben Meyers and a power-play tally by Jackson LaCombe early in the second period. When their defense sagged, Penn State took advantage. The Nittany Lions tied the score with a pair of goals by Tyler Paquette and Dylan Lugris in the final five minutes of the second period.

Walker got the game-winner when Bryce Brodzinski held the puck in at the blue line and passed to Blake McLaughlin, who found Walker at the right post. That delighted a crowd announced at 6,856 — a Big Ten tournament record under the format begun in 2018 — but left Motzko looking to tidy things up for next week's title game.

"We completely unplugged ourselves [in the second period]," Motzko said. "We survived. Let's hope this was our clunker.

"We needed one [goal], and we got it. We'll be better next week."

The Nittany Lions (17-20-1) entered the semifinal in a slump, with only one victory in the final seven games of the regular season. Saturday, they got physical in the early going, trying to limit the Gophers with a tight-checking defense.

Motzko thought the Gophers were rusty to start the game. At 12:04, Meyers gave them the lead. Ryan Johnson took a rising shot from the top of the left circle, and Meyers got his stick on it to deflect it past goalie Liam Souliere.

LaCombe made it 2-0 on a power play only 27 seconds into the second period, when Gophers forward Matthew Knies screened Souliere. LaCombe threw the puck on net from the center point, and it went in.

But Penn State roared back. Gophers goaltender Justen Close, who recorded shutouts in his past two games, held the Nittany Lions at bay until 14:58 of the second. Paquette split the Gophers' defense, chased down a loose puck and finished the breakaway with an unassisted goal, ending Close's shutout streak at 180 minutes, five seconds.

With the Gophers' Tristan Broz in the box for roughing, the Nittany Lions tied the game, as Lugris tipped a MacEachern shot past Close's glove side at 17:35. The power-play goal was the first yielded by the Gophers in 10 games.

That set the stage for Walker's big goal. He said the Gophers got away from their game in the second period and were determined to play better in the third.

"We knew what we had to do," he said. "Brodzinski made a good play keeping [the puck] in, then made a great pass over to Blake. And Blake put it right on my tape."