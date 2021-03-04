The Salvation Army is holding six pop-up drive-through events Friday and Saturday for metro residents to drop off donations for the nonprofit's largest-ever food drive.

The monthlong event aims to collect 2 million pounds of nonperishable items to restock its seven food pantries until summer to meet the growing demand for help.

From 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, food donations may be dropped off at Cub stores at 7191 N. 10th St., Oakdale; 12595 NE. Central Av., Blaine; and 20250 Heritage Drive, Lake­ville.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, drive-through collection will be available at Cub stores at 1801 Market Dr., Stillwater; 8150 N. Wedgewood Lane, Maple Grove; and 1940 Cliff Lake Road, Eagan.

The Salvation Army is also collecting food at more than 100 locations through March 27 and at a drive-through collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at its Roseville headquarters, 2445 N. Prior Av. For more details, go to 2MillionPounds.org.

Food shelves across the metro have seen an increase in visitors during the pandemic. The Salvation Army's Twin Cities food pantries have seen a 140% increase in visitors, and 40% of visitors in 2020 were seeking help for the first time.

Volunteer Becky Geyer, of Edina, filled boxes of food as she volunteered with her mother Diane Haider, of Lake Elmo, left, at the Twin Cities Salvation Army food pantry in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, February 26, 2021. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER renee.jones@startribune.com the Twin Cities Salvation Army announced plans today for a record-breaking food drive to be held March 1-26, in an effort to aid families still reeling from the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Star Tribune is a sponsor of the drive-through events.

KELLY SMITH