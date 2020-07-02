The St. Paul Saints have put together a 32-team, World Cup-style baseball tournament for high school seniors in the state of Minnesota called the Senior Class Salute Tournament. It will begin July 20 at CHS Field, home of the Saints. Area baseball coaches will put together teams of 12 to 16 players.

A total of eight groups of four teams will play a round robin. The top team in each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Aug. 1. The semifinals and final will take place Aug. 2.

“This has been a tough year for so many high school seniors both here in Minnesota and around the country,” Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer said in a news release. “The class of 2020 has missed out on proms, commencements, grad parties and even spring sports seasons..”

Fishing honors

Three two-angler teams from Minnesota finished in the top 16 of the National High School Fishing World Finals on the Mississippi River near LaCrosse, Wis., out of more than 300 entries from 39 states.

Troy Peterson and Cole Larkin of Brainerd High School were ninth in the bass fishing event, Ryan Mains and Mason Chapman of Legacy Christian Academy in Andover were 12th and Ethan Vanden Busch and Patrick McMurry of Lakeville South were 16th.

Etc.

• Sam Baker of Cloquet, Minn., shot 7-under 65 on Tuesday in the final round to win the 45th Minnesota Boys’ Junior PGA Championship at The Quarry at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn. He carded an eagle and five birdies. Carson Herron of Deephaven and Bailey Johnston of Hastings tied for second at 148.

• Maya Hayes, a three-time All-America soccer player at Penn State from 2011-13, was named a Gophers assistant. She was a graduate assistant at Auburn the past two seasons.

• Zeyneb Sarioglan, of Istanbul, Turkey, will join the Gophers women’s tennis team. She is a graduate transfer from Okyanus College in Turkey.

• A record 119 athletes at the University of Minnesota were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars for the 2019-20 school year, meaning they had a GPA of 3.7 or higher.