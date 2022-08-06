OMAHA – Catcher Roy Morales hit a three-run homer and also had a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single for five RBI as the St. Paul Saints routed the Omaha Storm Chasers 15-6 on Friday night.

The Saints led 6-0 after three innings and then scored nine runs the last three innings to pull away. Omaha scored all its runs in the eighth.

Morales, a 12th round draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 2014, had only two homers this season but went into the game hitting .299.

Michael Helman had a three-run homer and Matt Wallner a two-run shot for the Saints.

Dereck Rodriguez got the victory, giving up three hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four, walked none.