OMAHA – Catcher Roy Morales hit a three-run homer and also had a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single for five RBI as the St. Paul Saints routed the Omaha Storm Chasers 15-6 on Friday night.
The Saints led 6-0 after three innings and then scored nine runs the last three innings to pull away. Omaha scored all its runs in the eighth.
Morales, a 12th round draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 2014, had only two homers this season but went into the game hitting .299.
Michael Helman had a three-run homer and Matt Wallner a two-run shot for the Saints.
Dereck Rodriguez got the victory, giving up three hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four, walked none.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Two Minnesota Legion teams win in Central Plains Regional
St. Michael defeated Sioux Falls, S.D., 5-3 and Mankato beat West Fargo 8-5 in losers' bracket games on the third day of the double-elimination American Legion baseball tournament in Rapid City, S.D.
Sports
Bogaerts has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Royals 7-4
Xander Bogaerts had four hits, Alex Verdugo doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Friday night.
Sports
Hunter Greene added to IL by Reds with strained shoulder
The Cincinnati Reds' depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.
Sports
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks 4-3 in Carpenter's return
Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter's return to St. Louis.
Sports
Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds
Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.