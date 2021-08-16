INDIANAPOLIS – After being staked to a five-run lead in the top of the first inning, St. Paul Saints starter Andrew Albers pitched the Saints to an 8-0 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday at Victory Field.

Albers (6-4) pitched eight shutout innings — the longest outing by a Saints pitcher this season — allowing five hits and walking none while lowering his ERA to 3.86. Albers threw 104 pitches — the most by a Saints pitcher this season — including 71 strikes.

Chris Nunn pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the Saints' fifth shutout this season.

Mark Contreras and Jimmy Kerrigan each drove in two runs for the Saints (48-41). Jose Miranda doubled and homered.

The Saints are idle Monday before opening a homestand against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday. At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Saints and Cubs will resume their rain-suspended game from June 20. After the completion of that game, the teams will play a seven-inning game.

