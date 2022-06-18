COLUMBUS, OHIO – The St. Paul Saints hit four home runs in edging the Columbus Clippers 6-5 on Friday night in International League baseball.

The win put the Saints back over .500 at 32-31 and is just their second win in nine games in Columbus this season.

Curtis Terry's sixth homer of the season for the Saints broke a 3-all tie in the fourth inning. St. Paul had taken a 3-1 lead in the third inning when John Andreoli hit a solo homer and Mark Contreras a two-run shot.

Michael Helman, who was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, hit another two-run homer in the ninth, giving the Saints a three-run lead at 6-3 — which they needed.

Dereck Rodriguez pitched the final five innings for the Saints to get the win but, after four scoreless innings, he gave up two runs in the ninth.

Will Benson had a solo homer and two RBI for the Clippers and Will Brennan two run-scoring doubles.

Note: Saints outfielder Jake Cave doubled to right in the ninth and scored on Helman's homer. Earlier, Cave drew a walk to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 35 consecutive games.