LOUISVILLE, KY. – Ronnie Dawson hit his third home run in two days, drove in the tying run with an RBI single and scored the eventual winner from first on Mark Kolozsvary's single as the Louisville Bats beat the St. Paul Saints 5-4 on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Saints lost four games in the six-game series, three of the losses coming by one run. The Saints fell to 12-16 in one-run games this season.

Caleb Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Saints. His RBI single in the fifth inning drove in Elliot Soto for a 4-2 lead.

But the Bats took the lead for good an inning later. After Colin Moran's RBI single made it 4-3, with two out, Stuart Fairchild blooped a fly ball single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Dawson's base hit. Then, with Dawson running, Kolozsvary singled to right, and Dawson came all the way around to score.

The Saints return home to play Toledo beginning Tuesday at CHS Field.