CANTERBURY PARK
1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
1 • Street Warrior (Gallardo) 7.20 2.80 2.60
3 • Mach Two (Fuentes) 2.20 2.20
4 • My Boy Bomber (Carmona) 4.00
Time: 1:11.03. Exacta: 1-3, $5.60. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $13.65. Superfecta: 1-3-4-6, $11.84.
Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 0-1 (.000). Totals: 22-73 (.301). Lock of the day: 5-10 (.500).
*Note* The jockey colony elected to not ride past Race 1 because of poor track conditions following afternoon rains. The main track was listed as sloppy.
