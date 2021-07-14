Brent Rooker hit three homers, including three- and two-run shots, and had seven RBI as the St. Paul Saints routed the Columbus Clippers 19-1 on Tuesday night at CHS Field, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Jake Cave, Mark Contreras and Jose Miranda also hit homers for the Saints, who built a 7-1 lead after three innings before scoring 10 runs in the fourth.

Rooker has 17 homers and 41 RBI this season. He is tied for the Triple-A East lead in homers and is among the top three in RBI.

Cave, on the 60-day injured list with the Twins because of a back problem that has sidelined him since May, began a rehab stint Tuesday, as did catcher Mitch Garver, who required groin surgery after being hit by a foul ball on June 1.

Cave was 1-for-2 with two RBI and four runs scored; Garver was 0-for-3 with two runs scored.

Griffin Jax got the victory, giving up one run and three hits in five innings. Juan Minaya followed him with three scoreless innings.

The Saints, after losing three straight at Iowa, are three games below .500 (28-31) and are one-half game ahead of Columbus in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.