The St. Paul Saints gave up four solo home runs Thursday night and lost 6-2 to the Nashville Sounds in an International League game at CHS Field.
The Saints had won their past five home games, tying a franchise record.
Nashville started its home run display early, with Bruce Turang, the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 2 minor league prospect, hitting a blast to right field in the first inning for a 1-0 Sounds lead.
Weston Wilson homered in the second, Jon Singleton in the fifth and Wilson again in the eighth.
The four home runs allowed by the Saints were a season high.
The Saints scored in the third inning on an RBI single by Jake Cave and in the sixth on an RBI double by Derek Fisher.
