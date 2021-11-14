More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Editorial
Booster shot, please? Ready, waiting …
Clarity from federal health officials is urgent for anxious Americans who aren't yet eligible.
Neil Irwin
The high cost of inflation
Americans are feeling down about an up economy. They see rising prices and "no policies that would correct it."
The Guardian
Lukashenko's brutal tactics in Belarus
He's "weaponizing" vulnerable people to get back at the E.U. for sanctions on his regime.
Maggie Kelly and D.J. Tice
A call for New Voices
Star Tribune Opinion is looking for first-time contributors to join the conversation.