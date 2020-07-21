More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Carl Valdez
As a police chaplain, I hear cries of pain to which most are deaf
And much like a family, we point to the "problem child" without acknowledging everyone's role.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Credit Minnesota Legislature for meaningful policing reforms
There's more work to do, but DFLers and Republicans made notable progress.
Paula Chesley
Being 'topless while female' shouldn't be a crime
Making it one is a despotic denial of human rights.
Dick Schwartz
The legend of the baseball glove
In the heart of every American there is a special place for a special piece of cowhide.