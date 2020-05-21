More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Sanford V. Levinson
If Trump and Pence both get very sick, it's unclear who would be president
The Presidential Succession Act is inadequate, and it is not hard to imagine that it could be litigated in real time.
Timothy Egan
Bill Gates is the most interesting man in the world
Many tycoons tend to get miserly and coldhearted as they age. Gates has evolved in the opposite direction.
Editorial
Flexibility is key as Minnesota moves ahead on COVID-19
Walz needs to find new ways to compromise on next steps with places of worship, restaurants.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Churches reopening early, Jason Lewis
Stand for justice, not this.