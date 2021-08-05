More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Public safety, Minneapolis, population growth, landlords, the Vikings and vaccines
Our safety is on us, apparently.
Paul H. Anderson
I'm through with the Vikings
Cousins' apparent vaccine refusal has me reassessing my loyalty once more.
Opinion
Impeach Andrew Cuomo
Five-month investigation found pattern of allegedly abusive behavior by New York governor.
James Todd Adams
Counterpoint: I'm vaccine hesitant, and here's why...
We're not being told the answers to some pretty basic questions.