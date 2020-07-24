More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Remembering history, police reform, baseball memories
I do, and will, remember.
Editorial
Trump's policing is an abuse of power
Federal force wasn't requested by cities and isn't the norm in the United States.
Nell Irvin Painter
Style and usage: 'White' should be capitalized, too
Being racialized makes white people squirm. So let's racialize them.
Katherine Kersten
Racial justice: The new religion?
The "woke" movement is built on shows of "right thinking" and Puritan-style intolerance.