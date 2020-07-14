More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Time for a mask mandate
It will relieve the burden of enforcing rules on businesses, caretakers.
Editorial
American Indians see change coming
Two important decisions herald change for the better.
Letters
Readers Write: Back to school, early and absentee voting, policing
Our assignment is returning safely.
Michael Hiltzik
Ninety-five years ago, Sinclair Lewis published a chronicle of our pandemic foretold
With "Arrowsmith," in 1925, the Nobel novelist from Minnesota published a scientifically and sociologically perceptive story that's worth renewed attention.
Opinion
Counterpoint: When you are losing the mining debate on the facts, attack the law
Perhaps the fear is that, upon rigorous review, the Twin Metals project would be found worthy of proceeding.