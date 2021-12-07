More from Star Tribune
Take 'anomaly surveillance' seriously
Even without UFO label, U.S. needs to find out what military pilots are seeing.
Dave Durenberger
Dave Durenberger: Bob Dole prized consensus, not credit
His approach to governing is his legacy — let's keep it strong.
Rudy Boschwitz
Rudy Boschwitz: Better era Dole helped shape will return
The two parties will get along again, in time.
Letters
Readers Write: Policing in Minneapolis, rental housing, budget forecast
The blame Arradondo deserves.
Editorial
St. Thomas embarks on bold nursing plan
University will prepare students to provide care for underserved communities.