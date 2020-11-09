More from Star Tribune
What a Kamala Harris vice presidency means for America
Electoral politics have been changed forever, and that's worth celebrating.
Charles M. Blow
It's a restoration, not a revolution
Behold the third term of the Obama administration.
Editorial
Trump is recklessly blocking the transition
He has a right to pursue legal challenges, but the nation must be ready to move on.
Letters
Readers Write: Election results, the Biden administration, voting, Alex Trebek
Legitimate results, despite denigration.
Andrew Borene
The politician who saved my life
When I thought I couldn't carry on with my abuse of alcohol, Jim Ramstad let me feel hope and directed me toward recovery.