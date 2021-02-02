More from Star Tribune
After hitting Trump roadblock, plan for Harriet Tubman $20 restarts
She'll become the first Black person to be featured on U.S. currency.
Editorial
Provide more, not less, transparency on school decisions
A decision by the Lakeville board highlights why openness should be a governing priority.
Letters
Readers Write: Student achievement gap, raising taxes, COVID relief
"Well-documented"? Do tell.
LaTrisha Vetaw and Zeke McKinney
To protect Black lives, ban menthol
Big Tobacco marketed to African Americans for decades, and we need to end the damage.
Faye Flam, Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
Social media is fertile soil for conspiracy
People are spending more time online, and once someone finds a thread of conspiracy the platform keeps showing them more.