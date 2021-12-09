More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Entertainers lead way on vaccination
The Foo Fighters sent a message by pulling out of concert at U stadium. They're not alone.
Steve Chapman
Give Putin a break. China, too. Even Iran.
News flash: Other countries also have legitimate interests.
April Wallace
Should we just send a COVID test to every American? Uh, yeah ...
That's what we do in advanced nations like Britain.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Ilhan Omar, Hennepin County sheriff, traffic deaths, media coverage of Trump
Don't dismiss that famous fatwa.