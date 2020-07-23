More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Recognizing racism as a public health crisis
The symbolism is welcome but must produce meaningful public policy.
Letters
Readers Write: Minneapolis police reform, mask mandate, baseball
Minneapolis turns to you, Frey and Arradondo.
Letters
Readers Write: Baseball gloves, legislative session, COVID-19, mask mandate
I have a baseball glove legend of my own.
Editorial
The power of singing together, apart
COVID-19 has been an obstacle for choirs, so they've found an alternative.