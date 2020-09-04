More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Federal aid for states is needed — even in Minnesota
State was better-prepared than many for pandemic downturn, but the pain's still real.
Paul Schickler and John Austin
High tech, in several forms, can bring a rural renaissance
There are new opportunities for ag and food tech, much of it driven by young leaders.
Joleen Hadrich, Megan Roberts and Brigid Tuck
The pandemic revealed the weaknesses in our ag economy
Minnesota's agricultural economy needs repair.
Letters
Readers Write: American veterans, rebuilding Minneapolis
My father was no sucker, Mr. Trump.
David Brooks
What will you do if November brings crisis and chaos?
If Trump claims a victory that is not rightly his, a few marches in the streets will not be enough. Our love of nation must prevail.