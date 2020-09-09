More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Trump lied to us about COVID-19. It's in a new Bob Woodward book and on tape.
The president warned of viral dangers privately but publicly downplayed the risk to the country.
Editorial
Russia poisons relations with the West
The U.S. and NATO nations need to respond as Putin continues to target his enemies.
Steve Hunegs
Counterpoint: Israel-UAE agreement shows the value of engagement
It's a better way to go than demonization and denial.
James Dunn
If you can't play football this year, you caught a break
The arguments in favor of this head-knocking sport just don't fly.
Letters
Readers Write: The Legislature, 'losers' and 'suckers' comments, better journalism, COVID-19, the State Fair
Redirect your ire, Gazelka.