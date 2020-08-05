More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Editorial
Fifth District endorsement: Melton-Meaux, for integrity and progress
Challenger's desire to find common ground sets him apart from incumbent Omar.
John Mason
Endorsement counterpoint: I'm John Mason, the real progressive in this race
Let me lead the Fifth District toward equality, stability, safety and security.
Andrea Jenkins
Endorsement counterpoint: The times we're in call for courage. Ilhan Omar has it.
She has been an advocate for her district, and she will continue those efforts.
Letters
Readers Write: Response to riots, lawsuit over masks and voting
Bureaucracies don't move nimbly.