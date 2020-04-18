More from Star Tribune
James P. Lenfestey
Earth Day at 50: 'There is no Planet B'
COVID-19 makes this year's day of action different, but also is a reminder that a concerted response is still needed.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Why COVID-19 models add value
They're giving good guidance, even if the projections seem fickle or excessive.
Editorial
Charting a course to get Minnesota back in business
State's advantages include leaders in business and government who share many goals.