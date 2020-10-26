More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Steve Sack
Editorial
Final arguments reveal a clear choice in presidential race
As Trump sows division, Biden recognizes the need for a united nation.
Opinion Exchange
With GOP backing, Congress should act on paid family leave
It should enact a minimum federal baseline for American parents.
Opinion
Editorial Counterpoint: Minneapolis schools need new leadership
The system is in need of an overhaul, and the only way to do that is with a fresh perspective from the school board.