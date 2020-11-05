More from Star Tribune
Jim Triggs
In sports and politics, we're just rooting for our team
A Vikings fan's guide to failed hopes, "Hail Mary" finishes and disputed calls.
Letters
Readers Write: Election process, Electoral College, polarization
Some thanks to dispense.
Opinion Exchange
Small win in ongoing opioid crisis
Purdue is facing a reckoning in court.
Barb Schachtschneider
Counterpoint: Who says it's so great to be alive?
The 1950s and '60s had their shortcomings, but in light of today's concerns, I have some memories to share.
Jamelle Bouie
We waited in vain for a repudiation of Trumpism
The president may well lose re-election, but his political style — basically a series of performances — remains a viable strategy.