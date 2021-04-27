More from Star Tribune
Editorial
The 2020 census: Nice job, Minnesota
It took years of planning and strong execution to save the state's eighth seat in Congress.
Opinion Exchange
This time, governor makes the right call on Michigan's COVID approach
Closing big swaths of the economy would be too costly on many fronts.
Olivia Devaraj
Every Minnesota school should be 'seizure smart'
All of Minnesota's students should feel safe at school — including those with epilepsy. Passing legislation would make it possible.
John Phelan
A new unemployment problem: it pays too well
You can't entice people to take jobs that make less than unemployment offers.