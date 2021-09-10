More from Star Tribune
Readers Write: 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's breast cancer, getting COVID tests
Thoughts on the U.S. response
Mark Dayton
A day of terror— and common purpose
I pray we can regain the sense of common purpose 9/11 stirred, without the horror.
Ahmed Tharwat
An Arab American's 9/11
The tragedy affected us all.
Editorial
20 years on, 9/11-era unity elusive
Americans must rediscover cohesion in order to contend with today's transnational threats.