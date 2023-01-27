Want to talk about hockey? Want to talk about hockey fights? Want to talk about being one of the most feared physical players in the NHL?
You can do that today by sending your questions to Star Tribune hockey writer Sarah McLellan before her 12:30 p.m. Instagram Live today with Ryan Reaves of the Wild.
Reaves was acquired in a trade with the new York Rangers earlier this season to bolster the team's physical presence, which was on display during the Wild's fight-filled overtime victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night.
To leave a question for Reaves and to watch Reaves at 12:30 p.m., go to Star Tribune Sports Instagram and tap on the Star logo.
